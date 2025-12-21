James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ inches closer to Rs 50-crore mark in India

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore mark in India at the end of its second day in theatres, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the third instalment in the Avatar franchise raked in Rs 19 crore nett on its opening day in India, followed by Rs 22.35 crore nett on Day 2.

The two-day collection of the film stands at Rs 41.35 crore nett in India so far.

Avatar: Fire and Ash has raked in USD 143 million on its opening day globally, as per Deadline. The film is set to collect USD 340-350 million in its opening weekend, as per US media reports.

Starring Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the billion-dollar Avatar franchise directed by Cameron. The original film, set in a fictional celestial body named Pandora, released in 2009 and revolved around the Na’vi people and their fight against human colonisers.

Returning alongside Worthington and Saldaña are Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Dileep Rao.

Oona Chaplin of Game of Thrones fame joins the cast as Varang, the leader of the Ash People.

The first two Avatar films have collectively grossed about USD 5.2 billion worldwide, making them among the highest-grossing movies of all time. Fire and Ash is dedicated to Cameron’s longtime producing partner Jon Landau, who died last year.