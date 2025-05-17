MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jacob Elordi, Lily-Rose Depp in talks to star in 'Outer Dark'

Directed by Hungarian filmmaker Laszlo Nemes, the upcoming film is an adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's 1968 novel of the same name

PTI Published 17.05.25, 12:41 PM
Jacob Elordi, Lily-Rose Depp

Jacob Elordi, Lily-Rose Depp IMDb, Wikimedia Commons

Actors Jacob Elordi and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in "Outer Dark".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the upcoming film is an adaptation of 1968's novel by Cormac McCarthy.

Described as a "dark fairytale", the film is directed by Hungarian filmmaker Laszlo Nemes, who is marking his English-language debut.

He is best known for directing "Son Of Saul", for which he got an Oscar in Best Foreign Language Film category.

"Set in Appalachia during the Great Depression, "Outer Dark" tells the story of a young woman who bears her brother’s baby. The brother leaves the nameless infant in the woods to die, but tells his sister that the newborn died of natural causes and had to be buried.

"The sister discovers this lie and sets out to find the baby for herself. But as both brother and sister separately move through the countryside, three terrifying strangers are on their tails, wreaking death and destruction wherever they appear," reads the plotline.

The shooting of the film is slated to begin in 2026.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

