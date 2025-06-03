It’s Rana Daggubati vs Arjun Rampal in Netflix’s ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2; trailer out

Rana Daggubati’s eponymous character faces off against Arjun Rampal during a high-stakes mission, dubbed as his “last”, in the trailer of Rana Naidu Season 2, dropped by Netflix on Tuesday.

The two-minute-44-second-long trailer begins with a shot of Rana promising his wife (played by Surveen Chawla) that he is quitting the world of violence. The moment is interspersed with scenes of him beating up enemies and breaking his word to his wife.

The situation escalates when Rana’s character finds himself in a tussle with his estranged father, portrayed by Venkatesh Daggubati. Packed with drama and action, the video ends with Rana facing off against Arjun Rampal’s character.

“Iss baar line cross kiya toh samjho gaya - By the order of Rana Naidu,” Netflix captioned the video on YouTube.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, Rana Naidu, helmed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra, is a Hindi-language action crime drama series. It is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama series Ray Donovan.

The story follows Rana Naidu, a “fixer of the stars”, who makes a living by solving problems for his famous clients. Despite his professional success, his personal life is in turmoil. The situation worsens when his estranged father, Naga Naidu (Venkatesh), is released from prison after 15 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Naga seeks to mend his broken relationship with Rana and his other sons while plotting revenge.

The first season of Rana Naidu also starred Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in pivotal roles. It premiered on Netflix on March 10, 2023.

Rana Daggubati recently hosted Prime Video’s talk show The Rana Daggubati Show.

Surveen Chawla was recently seen in the fourth season of legal-drama series Criminal Justice alongside Pankaj Tripathi. The show came out on JioHostar on May 22.

Arjun Rampal was last seen in 2024 movie Crakk.

Venkatesh Daggubati was recently seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Rana Naidu Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 13.