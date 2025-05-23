It’s Player 456 vs Front Man in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3, new poster teases epic showdown

A new motion poster of Squid Game Season 3, dropped by Netflix on Saturday, hints at an epic showdown between Player 456 and the Front Man.

“The beginning of the end is here. Watch Squid Game Season 3, out 27 June, only on Netflix,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram.

The poster features Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) in the front, with the other survivors in the background. Dae Ho (Kang Ha Neul), Myung Gi (Yim Si Wan), Hyun Ju (Park Sung Hoon), Yong Sik (Yang Dong Geun), Geum Ja (Kang Ae Shim), Jun Hee (Jo Yu Ri), and Seon Nyeo (Chae Gook Hee) stand behind Gi Hun with an intense look on their faces as they anticipate a new challenging game.

The walls in the poster are covered with stars that seem like they were painted by a child.

A teaser of the highly-anticipated third and final season of Squid Game showed revenge taking centre stage amid unexpected twists during one last attempt by Lee Jung-jae’s Gi-hun to rescue all contestants from the deadly games.

Squid Game Season 1 introduced viewers to K-drama’s deadly game, where citizens were forced to gamble their lives. It went on to become Netflix’s most-watched series, with a record 1.65 billion views in just 28 days after its September 17, 2021 release.

Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys and the first to win for a non-English show. Hwang Dong-hyuk also became the first Asian to win an Emmy for directing a drama series.

Squid Game Season 2, released on December 26, 2024, topped the Netflix Global Top 10 list, garnering an astounding 68 million views upon its December 26 debut, ranking No. 1 in 92 countries and breaking the record for most views for a show in its premiere week.

Squid Game Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 27.