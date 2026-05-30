Crackdown on Pak arms-drugs drones: NIA detains several in four-state raids

The National Investigation Agency on Friday detained several persons after conducting coordinated searches at 12 locations across four states in connection with a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling network and a Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy involving drone-delivered arms across the border.

Sources said the raids were carried out in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar as part of the ongoing probe into the suspected cross-border terror network and the alleged conspiracy to carry out blasts in multiple Indian cities.

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The raids targeted individuals suspected of acting as local supporters and facilitators for the terror module.

“The names of several suspects have emerged in connection with the case, and we have detained several persons who are being interrogated. The raids were carried out on premises linked to individuals suspected of facilitating logistics, shelter, communication channels and movement of illegal consignments across the border,” said an NIA official.

According to him, the probe centred around the suspected smuggling of a large cache of arms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) through drone drops routed across the India-Pakistan border.

“A probe has revealed that the consignments were meant to carry out planned terror strikes targeting Punjab, Delhi and other parts of the country. The coordinated raids were aimed at dismantling emerging cross-border terror supply chains, including drones for covert movement of weapons and explosive materials into India,” the official said.

Sources said drones flown from across the border had become a major source of narcotics and ammunition for operatives working with Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

Over the past few years, the BSF has seized several consignments of arms, ammunition and narcotics airdropped from drones operated by terrorists across the border.

Last month, the home ministry had directed the NIA to register a case to probe the alleged role of a Pakistan-based terror operative, Jasvir Chaudhary, his Indian associate Shubham Kumar and other unidentified individuals.

The NIA official said “credible information” had been received that on Chaudhary’s directions, his Indian associates had obtained a large consignment of arms, ammunition and IEDs dropped via drones across the India-Pakistan border with the intention to carry out blasts at various places in Punjab, Delhi and other parts of the country.

According to a data analysis of drones intercepted by the BSF, nearly 80 per cent of the unmanned aerial vehicles that flew in from across the border in the last four and a half years from Pakistan’s Punjab province had landed in Amritsar. Data compiled by the BSF show that the UAV menace has become serious over the past few years along the frontier. The force shot down 1 drone in 2020, 22 in 2022, 120 in 2023 and over 300 in 2024.