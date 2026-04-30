‘Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition’: Documentary on heavy metal band to hit theatres in May

Universal Pictures India is set to release Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, a new documentary on the iconic heavy metal band Iron Maiden, in Indian cinemas, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Directed by Malcolm Venville — known for And We Go Green and the series Grant and Churchill at War — and produced by Dom Freeman, the film brings together voices from across music and culture.

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It features interviews with the band as well as contributors including Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Chuck D.

Spanning five decades, the documentary traces the band’s rise from pubs in East London to global stadiums. With over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Iron Maiden has been a defining force in heavy metal.

The film offers access to official archives and personal accounts from past and present members, alongside new animated sequences featuring the band’s mascot Eddie.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, Venville said, “The journey to make Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition began not with the band, but with the fans. What inspired me most about Iron Maiden was their absolute independence”.

“From the beginning, they wrote and produced their music according to their own instincts. They never softened their sound or reshaped themselves to suit the music industry. While many metal bands changed their image during the hair-metal MTV era, Maiden simply carried on, unmoved by the moral panic, often called the ‘Satanic panic’, that surrounded their album artwork. Their songs drew on history, literature, war, mythology and philosophy, subjects rarely found in popular music,” he added.

“Ultimately, Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition is about endurance: a band that refused to follow the changing fashions of music and a global audience that found identity, friendship and meaning in their music. It is the story of a shared culture, built over fifty years, between a group of musicians from East London and millions of listeners around the world,” Venville further said.

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 15.