‘India is my inspiration’: AR Rahman issues statement amid backlash over ‘communal’ remark

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has issued a clarification after facing online backlash over comments suggesting he may have lost Hindi film projects in recent years due to communal bias.

In a video statement posted on Instagram on Sunday, Rahman reaffirmed his connection to the country, saying, “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his statement, Rahman said music had always been his way of connecting with and honouring culture, adding that his intentions had been misunderstood. “I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt,” he said.

Rahman described India as a space that “allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices”, and cited several projects as examples of his continued commitment, including nurturing Jala presented at the Wave Summit in front of the Prime Minister, collaborations with young Naga musicians to create a string orchestra, mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, building Secret Mountain, described as India’s first multicultural virtual band, and scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer.

He concluded by saying he remained “grateful to this nation and committed to music that honours the past, celebrates the present and inspires the future”.

The statement followed remarks Rahman made in a recent interview in which he said shifts in power within the Hindi film industry may have affected his work opportunities over the past eight years.

“Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face,” Rahman said. He added that he sometimes heard through “Chinese whispers” about projects going to other composers.

Rahman said he was not actively seeking work in Bollywood. “I say good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search for work. I don’t want to go in search for work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get,” the 59-year-old composer told BBC Asian Network.