In a first for Bengali cinema, ‘DeSu7’ tickets go live 10 months before release

Bengali film stars Dev and Subhashree Ganguly appeared together on a Facebook Live session on Monday to announce the advance booking of tickets for their upcoming film, tentatively titled DeSu7.

In a first for the Bengali film industry, the tickets are going on sale 10 months before actual release of the film. Directed by Khadaan helmer Soojit Dutta, DeSu7 is slated for a theatrical release on October 16 on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The live session, Dev and Subhashree’s first joint appearance in almost a decade, quickly turned into a freewheeling chat, with the popular on-screen pair engaging in light banter and recalling their long professional history.

Dressed in coordinated blue outfits, both actors hinted they are “battle-ready” for the festive season box-office battle. Dev also unveiled the gold-colour passes for the ‘first day first show’ screening of DeSu7, which will also feature autographs of the leading duo.

“I can assure the audience that it will be a festival of sorts, a celebration like never before,” he said.

Subhashree, speaking playfully, recalled the time of Khoka Babu. “Back then, many people were not ready to accept me as a heroine,” she said. “Dev stood by me and did that film with me.”

The discussion then turned to how DeSu7 came together, with Dev revealing that the project took shape through an unexpected phone call on December 31, 2025. “Everyone in my office thought this film might not happen,” he said. “But I felt a big battle was coming up, and I knew I would need your help. That’s what made this so special. Without you, it wouldn’t be possible.”

Dev also shared that 2025 brought its share of uncertainties and industry-level complications, prompting him to plan a project in a way that would not be stalled or questioned. “There was a fight ahead where I knew I would need your support,” Dev said during the live session, adding that Subhashree’s presence made the project “special” and, in his words, “impossible without her.”

When Dev jokingly played down DeSu7 as not necessarily his biggest release of the year, Subhashree countered with a quick retort, saying it did not need to be said aloud as “everyone already knows.”

Subhashree, responding to why she said yes to the film, referenced Dev’s earlier comment after Dhumketu that she was “not so innocent” anymore. Picking up that thread, she said she felt a major battle lay ahead and decided to stand by him. “I’ve fought many battles since childhood. I thought I’d join him in this one,” she said.

Dev and Subhashree were a hit Tollwood pair who last worked together on Khoka 420 (2013). Their last film together, Kaushik Ganguly’s Dhumketu, was stalled for almost a decade and released in theatres in 2025.