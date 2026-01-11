Imran Khan reveals he approached Vir Das for cameo in ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’

Actor Imran Khan approached comedian Vir Das for a cameo in his directorial debut Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Imran revealed on Sunday, sharing a screenshot of their light-hearted (albeit censored) conversation.

“Hey, been hearing good stuff about the film you’re making! Any place I could cameo, you think?” Imran asked Vir, shows the screenshot he shared on his Instagram Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me fine something cool. Ima make sure it’s insane and fun,” reads Vir’s reply.

“Let me design something cool and come at you in a few days. If we’re doing it’s gotta pop and be funny as f***,” added Vir, shows the screenshot dated February 12, 2024.

Instagram

Set to hit theatres on January 16, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is produced by Aamir Khan. The upcoming film marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after 2015’s Katti Batti. Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar and Srishti Tawde round off the cast of Happy Patel.

The trailer of the film, unveiled by the makers last month, features Vir as the titular character. He keeps getting stuck in violent situations and run-ins with the Goa Police.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is co-directed by Kavi Shashtri and co-written by Amogh Ranadive.

Imran, 42, appeared as a child artist in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). As an adult he got his big break with the 2008 romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

In a less-than-a-decade long acting career, Imran worked in films like Delhi Belly (2011), Break Ke Baad (2010), Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013), and Kidnap (2008).