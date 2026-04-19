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regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 April 2026

Ilaiyaraaja to compose music for Bhavna Talwar’s ‘Valmiki Ramayana’

Based on the original Valmiki text, the upcoming film is set to hit theatres on October 2

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.04.26, 04:29 PM
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The makers of the upcoming film Valmiki Ramayana have roped in acclaimed music composer Ilaiyaraaja for its soundtrack, they announced on Sunday.

A bunch of new posters of the film were dropped on Sunday to mark the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, announcing Ilaiyaraaja's attachment to the project.

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Valmiki Ramayana is set to hit theatres on October 2. Directed by Bhavna Talwar, the film is penned by Anand Neelakantan. Binod Pradhan serves as the cinematographer, while Chandraprakash Dwivedi has provided the dialogues. Resul Pookutty is the sound designer.

The screenplay is based on the original Valmiki text.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for over 1,400 films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Marathi, and is a multiple National Film Award winner.

The music composer made his debut in the 1976 Tamil film Annakili, directed by Devaraj-Mohan.

Besides music, Ilaiyaraaja entered politics in July 2022 after being nominated as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha.

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