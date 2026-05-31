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regular-article-logo Sunday, 31 May 2026

Arsenal let it slip, lose Champions League final to PSG in penalty shootout

The Gunners' drought in Europe continues

Our Web Desk Published 31.05.26, 12:39 AM
Paris St Germain v Arsenal - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - May 30, 2026 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi scores a penalty during the penalty shootout

Paris St Germain v Arsenal - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - May 30, 2026 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi scores a penalty during the penalty shootout Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain edged past Arsenal in a dramatic penalty shootout to win the UEFA Champions League title on Saturday after a fiercely contested final in Budapest ended 1-1 following extra time, denying Mikel Arteta's side a maiden European crown despite a spirited performance.

Kai Havertz gave Arsenal an early lead in the sixth minute, but PSG levelled the score in the 64th minute to force extra time before prevailing in the shootout. Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes fired the last of his team's penalties over the bar to hand PSG a 4-3 shootout victory.

The victory secured Paris Saint-Germain's second European Cup/Champions League title and their second in succession, placing the French club among the select group of teams to have won Europe's premier club competition more than once since its inception in 1955.

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UEFA Champions League Final Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Arsenal FC
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