Hybe India invites applications for new girl group audition, fans divided over age regulation

Aspiring girl groups in India can audition for Hybe India from March 31 to July 31, the Indian branch of the entertainment company announced on Tuesday.

The audition is open to female talent from across India born between 2005 and 2011. Categories for audition include vocals, rap, dance, acting, modelling, and more, according to a press release.

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“India has never lacked talent or ambition; what’s been missing is a consistent pathway to the global stage. What we’re building is that bridge: a system that allows us to nurture artists with intention, and to be seen, heard, and understood beyond borders. This audition is where that process begins,” Damien Woochang Lee, CEO of Hybe India, said in a statement.

Both online submissions and in-person rounds will be held across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Hybe India wrote, “The search begins. To all the girls from India who dream of performing on a global stage — this is your moment. From here to global. Apply now at india.hybeaudition.com.”

However, Indian fans and aspiring artistes expressed a few concerns regarding the age group.

“@hybeindia @hybe.labels.audition please reconsider the age eligibility. This must be a dream for so many girls. Their age shouldn’t be a restriction . Girls born in 2004, in fact 2000 are still very young and have so much potential. Please give them a chance to showcase their talent,” one of them wrote.

“Y'all could have checked before putting the age restrictions that the country you're holding auditions in doesn't allow kids to go for this and are forced to study instead,” came another comment.

BookMyShow will serve as a ticketing partner.

Launched in 2025, Hybe’s new India headquarters in Mumbai is seen as a step towards introducing the agency to the Indian entertainment sector and artistes.

When it was launched in India, fans speculated that the agency may soon manage, promote and support Indian artistes.

Founded in 2005, Hybe operates as a record label, talent agency, music production company, event management and concert production company, and music publishing house. The agency operates through three main divisions: Label, Solution, and Platform.

The label provides services including music production, artist management, publishing, event management, and social media platforms like Weverse.