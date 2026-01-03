Hrithik Roshan flaunts his ‘25% Bengali blood’ in photoshoot dedicated to ‘shonar Bangla’

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday flaunted the ‘25 per cent Bengali’ blood in him, sporting a peach kurta and wide-leg white trousers, in a photoshoot he dedicated to ‘shonar Bangla’.

“That's the 25% Bengali blood in me shining through. #shonarbangla,” the 51-year-old wrote alongside the photos on X.

For the unversed, Hrithik’s paternal grandmother Ira Roshan was a Bengali.

Born in a Moitra family, Ira was a singer and a composer. She had also sung a duet with the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Hrithik’s post prompted a flurry of questions by inquisitive fans curious about his family’s Bengali connection.

An X user asked AI bot Grok to decode the remaining 75 per cent of Hrithik’s genes as he arguably has the “best natural inheritance chromosomes”.

Hrithik, son of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, is popular as the Greek God of Indian cinema among fans for his ripped physique and looks.

After making his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2010, Hrithik shot to fame for his dancing skills and fitness, attaining the superstar status in no time.

His latest film War 2 hit screens on 14 August 2025. Hrithik has ventured into production with his HRX Films, which will back the upcoming Prime Video series Storm.