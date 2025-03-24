'Baahubali' star Sathyaraj says meeting Salim Khan a big opportunity for him

Actor Sathyaraj, who played the fan-favourite character Kattappa in the "Baahubali" film franchise, on Sunday said meeting veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is a bigger opportunity for him than sharing screen space with his superstar son Salman Khan in "Sikandar".

In the upcoming action thriller drama "Sikandar", Sathyaraj plays the role of the main antagonist.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the trailer launch press conference of the movie, the South cinema actor expressed his enthusiasm on meeting Salim Khan in the run-up of the event.

"The happiest thing that happened today for me is that I got to meet Salim ji and saab (Salman) introduced me to him, saying, 'Papa, Kattapaa'. I'm very happy because when I was studying in college, I knew that Salim-Javed sahab made so many (actors) heroes with their script.

"So, this is a great opportunity. More than acting with Salman ji, it's a great opportunity to meet Salim ji," Sathyaraj told reporters here.

The actor thanked director A R Murugadoss for casting him as the antagonist in "Sikandar".

"I have been in the field for the past 47 years, and I did nearly 258 films. I started my career as a very sarcastic villain. Later, I got the opportunity to become a hero, and I did 100 films as a hero.

"Murugadoss sir brought me back as one of the most sarcastic villains in this film. Earlier, when I did that kind of a part, it became like a trendsetter. I enjoyed working in that style again," added Sathyaraj.

"Sikandar" also features Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and Sharman Joshi.

"It is extremely humbling to be part of such a huge film, of a phenomenal star cast. I don't think it's the number of films you do, the excitement always remains the same," said Aggarwal of "Singham" fame.

Joshi said he is honoured to share screen space with Salman.

"I would like to thank Salman sir for all the love he had given me throughout the making of the film. I'd heard a lot of things about him and it turned out to be true. He is truly a gem of a person," added the "3 Idiots" star. "Sikandar", produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to hit theatres on March 30.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.