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‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 trailer offers a glimpse of the Battle of the Gullet

The upcoming instalment of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series is set to stream on June 21

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.05.26, 09:27 AM
A still from ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 trailer

A still from ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 trailer YouTube

HBO has unveiled the full trailer for Season 3 of fantasy drama series House of the Dragon, with the new season set to premiere on June 21.

The trailer teases large-scale dragon battles and brutal warfare as the conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons deepens. Season 3 opens with the Battle of the Gullet, which showrunner Ryan Condal has described as “arguably the craziest episode of television ever made.”

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Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off, with an all-out war unfolding between rival factions of House Targaryen and their allies. The trailer features Olivia Cooke’s Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen prominently, while showcasing growing fractures in alliances and relationships across Westeros.

Since the launch of Season 2, another spin-off set in George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones universe, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has also debuted to strong ratings and reviews.

House of the Dragon also stars Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain and Barry Sloane.

Ryan Condal serves as co-creator, showrunner and executive producer, while George R.R. Martin created the original Game of Thrones source material. Other executive producers include Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett.

The eight-episode season is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

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