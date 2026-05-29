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regular-article-logo Friday, 29 May 2026

‘Yeto Ka Naay’: Hombale Films announces its first bilingual hip-hop musical

Having delivered successful films like ‘KGF’, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, Hombale Films is now stepping into Marathi-Hindi production for the first time

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.05.26, 05:19 PM
Hombale Films

A poster of ‘Yeto Ka Naay’ Instagram/ @hombalefilms

Hombale Films announced its maiden Marathi-Hindi Production venture Yeto Ka Naay on Friday.

Known for backing hits like KGF, Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Mahavatar Narsimha, this is the first bilingual hip-hop musical story titled Yeto Ka Naay in Marathi and Ykn-Phehla Vaar in Hindi.

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“The beat drops. The rivalry begins. Can the brotherhood bond survive? मुंबईच्या गल्लीतली रावस गोष्ट..! Presenting our film #YetoKaNaay / YKN – PEHLA VAAR,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Yeto Ka Naay is a youth-focussed story set in Mumbai. It blends Marathi hip-hop culture with an emotional journey about friendship, love, identity, and self-discovery.

Written and directed by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye, Yeto Ka Naay is co-written by Sujay Jadhav, Srushti Tawade, and Shreyas Sagvekar.

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, with cinematography by Harshvir Oberai and music by AV Prafullachandra.

Further details regarding the cast, plot and production are kept under wraps.

Yeto Ka Naay is expected to hit theaters later this year.

RELATED TOPICS

Hombale Films Marathi Films Hindi Film Hip Hop
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