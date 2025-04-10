'Patriarchal' Hollywood is now becoming 'more inclusive': Hilary Swank

Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank says Hollywood was "patriarchal" back then but is now becoming "more inclusive".

Known for projects like "Boys Don't Cry" and "Million Dollar Baby", Swank recalled the time she entered the industry and said the female point of view wasn't necessary at all and men wrote the scripts.

"Thankfully, it’s becoming more inclusive. But when I started, it was more patriarchal than ever. And so I was playing roles that were written by men from what a female point of view is, and it wasn’t necessarily true," she told Women’s Health in an interview.

"It’s not that I don’t like being feminine, I just don’t like being told how to be feminine," she added.

The 50-year-old actor shared the advice she would give to her younger self.

"I probably would say, ‘Take a breath for a second.’ I’d say to really ruminate on the choices that you’re making every day. Make sure what is happening is what you want. That’s the only control we have the choices we make every day. My time is my life," she said.

Swank made her debut in 1992 with the comedy-horror film "Buffy the Vampire Slayer". She received two Oscars, first for her performance in "Boys Don't Cry" and second for "Million Dollar Baby".

