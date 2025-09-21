MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Hera Pheri’ producer seeks compensation from Netflix for unauthorised use of Baburao Apte

In the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', actor-comedian Kiku Sharda mimics the iconic character from the 2000 film

PTI Published 21.09.25, 11:14 AM
Paresh Rawal as Baburao Apte; Kiku Sharda as Baburao Apte

Paresh Rawal as Baburao Apte; Kiku Sharda as Baburao Apte IMDb, YouTube

Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala has issued a legal notice to Netflix, accusing it of unauthorised use of the character of `Baburao Ganpatrao Apte' from the 2000 film "Hera Pheri" in "The Great Indian Kapil Show".

He has demanded Rs 25 crore from the streaming giant for the alleged infringement of intellectual property rights.

In the upcoming episode of comedian Kapil Sharma’s show, actor Kiku Sharda will be seen enacting the famous character.

Advocate Sana Raees Khan on Thursday sent a notice to Netflix on Nadiadwala's behalf.

The fictional character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte or Babu Bhaiya is "exclusively conceived, developed and produced under the creative and commercial authority" of Nadiadwala, the notice said.

With his distinctive persona, dialogues, appearances and mannerisms, this character has become iconic and enjoys cult recognition, it added.

The name `Baburao Ganpatrao Apte' is also a registered trademark, it said.

If Netflix failed to deal with the issue within two days, he will pursue both civil and criminal action against the platform, the notice warned.

Netflix's representatives were unavailable for comment.

Paresh Rawal played the character of Baburao Apte in the hit comedy directed by Priyadarshan and written by Neeraj Vora, also starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

