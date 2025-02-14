‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ trumps new releases ‘Badass Ravikumar’, ‘Loveyapa’ in Week 1

Romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam has emerged as the highest-grossing re-release of all time, trumping first-time releases Baddass Ravikumar and Loveyapa in Week 1, as per latest trade reports.

Originally released in 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam had a modest lifetime collection of Rs 8 crore nett. However, its re-release opened to extraordinary numbers, collecting Rs 4.25 crore nett on its first day. The upward trend continued over the weekend, with the film amassing Rs 5.25 crore nett on Saturday. Sunday saw an even bigger surge, with the film raking in Rs 6.25 crore nett.

The romantic drama added an additional Rs 3.25 crore nett to its earnings on Monday, followed by another Rs 3 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.5 crore nett on Day 6. The total domestic collection of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release now stands at Rs 30.85 crore nett.

The Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru-directed film has grossed Rs 40.65 crore worldwide, Sacnilk reported.

Sanam Teri Kasam is set to cross the lifetime domestic collection of Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad re-release, which minted a total of Rs 32.5 crore nett, which included revenue from its initial run and re-release.

Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya’s action entertainer Badsass Ravikumar earned Rs 0.35 crore nett on its fourth day of release, taking its total collection to Rs 8.2 crore nett so far. On the other hand, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romcom Loveyapa minted Rs 0.3 crore nett on Monday, taking its India collection to Rs 6.5 crore nett.

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which re-released in Indian theatres on February 7 for a limited weeklong run, also received a thumbs up from the audience.

The sci-fi epic, originally released in 2014, opened to Rs 2.40 crore nett on its first day, followed by Rs 3.25 crore nett on Saturday. Sunday matched Saturday’s momentum, bringing in another Rs 3.25 crore nett. On Monday, Interstellar added another Rs 2 crore nett to its earnings. With Rs 2.5 crore nett on Day 6, the total India collection of the Christopher Nolan directorial stands at Rs 18 crore nett.