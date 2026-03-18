Congress calls MP Pradyut Bordoloi's resignation 'unfortunate'; BJP claims opposition 'losing base'

The resignation of Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi ahead of the Assam Assembly polls on Wednesday triggered sharp political reactions, with the Congress terming the move "unfortunate" and the BJP saying it reflects the opposition party's weakening base.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Bordoloi's resignation was unfortunate and added that differences over ticket allocation may have led to the decision.

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"I think he was upset over ticket allocation, and I wish we had a chance to have a conversation, it is unfortunate," Vadra told reporters inside the Parliament House complex.

Congress MP Imran Masood stated that the party would try to persuade Bordoloi to reconsider his decision. Bordoloi is an MP from Assam's Nagaon Lokesh Sabha seat.

"It is unfortunate that he had won from a seat having a 65 per cent Muslim population. You have won with votes against the BJP. Compromising with the ideology is not the right thing to do. We will try to persuade him," Masood said.

The BJP attacked the Congress, saying the resignation reflects growing public support for the ruling party.

Taking a swipe at Congress, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, "There is nothing left in the Congress. Gaurav Gogoi could be next."

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, "People's faith has increased towards the BJP's policies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress is now turning into a regional party instead of being a national party, with only leaders left there as workers are joining the BJP."

Echoing similar views, BJP MP Damodar Agarwal said, "No one wants to keep sitting on a sinking boat. Congress leaders are looking for better options because of the party's weaknesses."

In a jolt to the opposition Congress, Bordoloi on Tuesday resigned from the party, barely 20 days ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Bordoloi sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. In the one-line resignation letter addressed to Kharge, the MP said, "With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress."

Bordoloi was the chairman of the manifesto committee for the Assembly polls. A Cotton College (now university) and Jawaharlal Nehru University alumnus, the Nagaon MP has been a four-time MLA from Margherita constituency till 2016, being associated with the state NSUI since his student days.

The Congress has three Lok Sabha MPs from Assam -- state president Gogoi (from Jorhat), Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain (Dhubri).

Bordoloi recently sent a letter to Jitendra Singh, stating that he could resign from the party if incumbent Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar was renominated for the Assembly polls.

The MP had said in the letter that Nazar's close aide Emdadul Islam was involved in an attack on Bordoloi and other party leaders in April 2025, and was also charge-sheeted by the police in the case.

Assembly elections will be held in Assam on a single day on April 9, alongside Kerala and Puducherry, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23 and West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

The counting of votes for all the elections will be taken up on May 4.