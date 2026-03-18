‘I don't endorse vulgarity’: Nora Fatehi speaks out on ‘Sarke Chunar’ controversy

Actress-model Nora Fatehi has broken her silence regarding the ongoing controversy over the song Sarke Chunar from the film KD The Devil, which features her alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Fatehi posted a video on Instagram Wednesday where she claimed that she was unaware of the Hindi lyrics of the song and had ‘flagged’ the issue to the filmmakers in the past once she heard the verses.

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The song has triggered outrage on social media over its sexually-loaded lines. The Hindi version has since been removed from YouTube, though it had gone viral soon after release. The Kannada film, which will be dubbed in four languages, is slated to release on April 30.

Fatehi claimed that she had ‘no involvement in the lyrical changes’ that have sparked criticism.

In the video, Fatehi said she had shot the track three years ago in Kannada, a language that wasn’t fully interpreted to her at the time. She added that during the song’s launch, she had raised concerns about the Hindi lyrics to the filmmakers, sensing they might stir trouble among the masses.

“My team members and I weren’t informed about the altered lyrics before the release. I had only shot for the visual performance and had no role in approving or reviewing the final lyrical content,” she said in the video.

The actress further said that she was ‘utterly’ disappointed with the entire outrage caused and assured her fans that both she and her team will be ‘more careful in the future’ to avoid such misunderstandings.

Alongside the video, she also penned a long note in which she requested her fans not to ‘attack’ her character based on the controversy.

“I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure; the filmmakers have luckily taken it down. I'd also request everyone to stop sharing the song because ur just giving it a platform unnecessarily. On a side note, I see some of u guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character. It’s unfortunate,” the note reads.

The Hindi version of the song is sung by Mangli, with original lyrics by director Prem. Raqueeb Alam, who has penned the Hindi lyrics of the song, said in an interview that he had initially refused to work on it.

Alam said the controversy has left him feeling humiliated.

“When I write good songs, people don’t notice. I have written Chikri Chikri in Hindi for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. All the songs of Pushpa in Hindi were written by me,” he said.