‘Azul’ to ‘Pink Lips’: Eight Indian songs that stirred controversy before ‘Sarke Chunar’

Sarke Chunar from KD The Devil, picturised on Nora Fatehi, recently sparked massive outrage online because of its sexually suggestive lyrics. However, it is not the first Indian song to trigger such controversy. In the past, several tracks have faced backlash for allegedly obscene lyrics that objectify women or appear to promote violence and drug use.

Here are seven Indian songs that stirred the hornet’s nest before Sarke Chunar.

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Azul

Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa came under fire last year for allegedly sexualising schoolgirls and comparing them to liquor in his music video Azul. He was also summoned by a Ludhiana district court in September, 2025 over allegations that his July release Sirra promoted drug use.

Tateeree

Rapper-musician Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, was summoned by the Haryana State Commission for Women in March over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his Haryanvi track Tateeree. Following the backlash, the artist issued a video apology, clarifying his intent.

Naagan

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Naagan courted controversy over its visuals and alleged obscenity. A BJP leader from Jalandhar filed a police complaint seeking the song’s removal. He claimed it could negatively influence young audiences and harm Punjabi cultural values.

MF Gabru

Karan Aujla’s August 2025 track MF Gabru also drew criticism for its allegedly vulgar and misogynistic references to women. The controversy led to a summons from the Punjab State Women’s Commission, after which the song was modified.

Candy Shop

Released in December 2025, Candy Shop by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar faced heavy trolling online. Critics labelled it vulgar and cringe, with many pointing to its styling and choreography as a failed attempt to copy global pop trends.

Shutter Uthava Gori Apna Dukaan Ke

The Bhojpuri song Shutter Uthava Gori Apna Dukaan Ke from the 2015 film Nehle Pe Dehla, sung by Pawan Singh and Khushboo Jain, became a chart-topping hit despite criticism over its overtly suggestive lyrics and allegedly obscene visuals.

Pink Lips

Sung by Khushboo Grewal and composed by Meet Bros Anjjan, the 2014 Hate Story 2 item number featuring Sunny Leone was widely criticised for its vulgar lyrics and suggestive visuals. Despite this, the song became a chartbuster, with over one million YouTube views shortly after its release.

Dabidi Dibidi

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, the Dabidi Dibidi song from the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj (2025) drew significant backlash due to perceived "vulgar" and "cringe" choreography. Viewers also criticised the pairing, citing the 34-year age gap between the actors as inappropriate.