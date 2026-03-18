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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 18 March 2026

Thunderstorms, hailstorms likely across Bengal on March 20-21, says IMD

Light to moderate rain is likely in several districts of the state till March 23 from Wednesday

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 18.03.26, 02:08 PM
People commute during rainfall in Kolkata

People commute during rainfall in Kolkata. Soumyajit Dey

The IMD on Wednesday forecast thunderstorms across most districts of West Bengal on March 20 and 21, driven by favourable weather conditions and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

Hailstorms are also likely in the western districts of Bankura, Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman on March 20, and in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri in north Bengal on March 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

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It forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several districts of the state on March 20 and 21.

Light to moderate rain is likely in several districts of the state till March 23 from Wednesday, the IMD said.

The hill tourist town of Darjeeling recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state, on Wednesday morning.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius as the weatherman forecast a partly cloudy sky in the city till Thursday morning.

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India Meteorological Department (IMD) Weather Update
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