Watch: Harry Styles performs new single ‘Aperture’ at Brit Awards ahead of new album release

Singer Harry Styles performed his new single Aperture live for the first time at the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, marking his return to the event after nearly three years.

The performance came days before the release of his upcoming album titled Kiss All the Time Disco, Occasionally on March 6. The album marks Styles’s fourth album.

Released on January 22, Aperture is the first single from Style’s new album.

The 32-year-old singer was surrounded by dancers, a band and a choir as he regaled the audience with his song.

🚨 HARRY STYLES PERFORMING APERTURE AT #BRITsAwards pic.twitter.com/ypYqJ4WBH0 — best of harry styles (@stylesfolders) February 28, 2026

The awards ceremony for pop music from the UK and beyond featured a diverse set of performances. Among this year’s winners in the key categories, Olivia Dean took home Artist of the Year and Song of the Year awards.

Styles, known for hits like As It Was and Watermelon Sugar, made his singing debut back in 2010 as a solo artiste at The X Factor UK. Following his stint on the talent platform, Styles formed the boy band One Direction with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

After his time with One Direction, Styles embarked on his solo career with his debut solo single Sign of the Times in April 2017. He followed it up with a self-titled album later that year.