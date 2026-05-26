‘Boyhood dream come true’ - Leo Woodall on joining ‘The Hunt for Gollum’

Actor Leo Woodall, best known for his role in the HBO series The White Lotus, has described joining The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum as a “boyhood dream” come true.

Woodall boarded the project in April. The film also stars Andy Serkis alongside Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood. Directed by Serkis, the movie will see Woodall essay the role of Halvard, a Ranger of the North and a hunting companion to Aragorn.

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“It means everything. It’s a boyhood dream for me,” the actor told entertainment news outlet People in an interview. “I watched it as a kid and I’ve seen it a million times, so to be part of it now is incredible,” he added.

The film is set between the timelines of The Hobbit trilogy and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The story follows Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum to learn more about the origins of Bilbo's mysterious ring.

Peter Jackson is producing the project alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is slated for worldwide release in December 2027.

Woodall was most recently seen in Tuner, which also starred Havana Rose Liu.