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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 March 2026

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for Season 23, set to become longest-running American medical drama

On air since 2005, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is also ABC’s longest-running primetime scripted series

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.03.26, 05:10 PM
A still from 'Grey's Anatomy'

A still from 'Grey's Anatomy' File picture

American medical drama Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for Season 23, as per US media reports.

The release of the upcoming instalment will make it the longest-running medical drama on American television.

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Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy follows the lives, careers and relationships of surgical residents, attending physicians and staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. Led by the resilient and talented Dr Meredith Grey, the series explores the workplace dynamics of medical professionals.

On air since 2005, Grey’s Anatomy is also ABC’s longest-running primetime scripted series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new season will not feature longtime cast members Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd, who are set to leave the show following the May 7 finale of Season 22.

The medical drama is executive produced and narrated by Ellen Pompeo, who stars as Meredith Grey in the series.

Grey’s Anatomy began airing in 2005 and is expected to cross 475 episodes with the upcoming instalment.

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