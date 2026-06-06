Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf claims former PM Imran Khan, wife deprived of healthcare, family access in jail

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday alleged that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were being denied adequate healthcare and access to family members in violation of their legal and constitutional rights.

Khan, the founder of the PTI, has been imprisoned since August 2023 in multiple cases. Bushra Bibi was initially placed under house arrest before being sent to jail in May 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, PTI leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Shafi Jan alleged that Khan and his wife were not being allowed to communicate with relatives or party members.

Jan claimed that Khan had been suffering from an eye-related ailment for the past four months and that his vision had yet to fully recover.

Speaking at the event organised by the Insaf Doctors Forum, the PTI's representative body for healthcare professionals, Jan alleged that the couple were taken to a hospital late on Thursday night for treatment in violation of jail regulations.

Claiming that the medical examination and treatment lasted for about three hours, he said, "However, no authenticated medical report or details regarding their condition were shared with the party or family members."

The PTI leader demanded that the couple be allowed access to their personal physicians and called for their immediate transfer to Shifa International Hospital for a comprehensive medical evaluation and treatment.

Referring to court directives on meetings with the PTI founder, Jan alleged that the continued restrictions violated judicial orders and could amount to contempt of court.