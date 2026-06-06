Naga Chaitanya turns producer with Season 2 of supernatural thriller ‘Dhootha’

Actor Naga Chaitanya has joined as the producer for the second season of the Prime Video supernatural thriller series Dhootha.

The actor, who reprises his role as Sagar Varma Avuduri in the second season, has also began shooting for the upcoming instalment, he announced.

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Sharing photos from the inaugural ceremony of the film, Chaitanya wrote on X, “Auspicious beginnings as I step into the second chapter of Dhootha and my first step as a producer. Onwards and upwards. Here’s to the magic ahead.”

Looking dapper in a white shirt paired with blue denims, Chaitanya posed with a clapperboard in one of the pictures. Other photos in the carousel feature actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, who reprises her role in the upcoming season. Directed by Vikram K Kumar, Dhootha follows Sagar (Chaitanya), an investigative journalist, whose life takes a chilling turn when he discovers a mysterious newspaper that seemingly foretells the deaths of those around him, beginning with his pet dog.

As he delves deeper into the mystery, a series of gruesome deaths involving journalists and their family members uncovers a sinister pattern that points to a larger supernatural conspiracy.

Chaitanya made his OTT debut with the series in 2023. The upcoming season also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar in a key role.

On the work front, Chaitanya will be next seen in Karthik Varma Dandu’s Vrushakarma, alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sparsh Shrivastava and Jayaram.