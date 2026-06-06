Steven Spielberg lauds box office success of ‘Obsession’ and ‘Backrooms’: ‘Fantastic’

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has praised the recent success of low-budget horror titles Obsession and Backrooms, calling their box office performance “fantastic”.

“I just applaud them,” the veteran filmmaker told Deadline. Spielberg said he has already seen Obsession but is yet to watch Backrooms.

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“I think it’s great that they had basically very little money, especially Obsession had under USD 1 million, and the other film had maybe 10 or nine, and they’re doing so well, and I just applaud them. I haven’t seen Backrooms; I am going to see it when all this is over. But I have seen Obsession, and I loved it,” he added.

While Obsession released in India theatres on May 29, Backrooms is slated to hit the big screen on June 12.

Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, stars Michael Johnston as Bear Bailey and Inde Navarrette as Nikki Freeman. The film follows a shy, insecure music store employee who is in love with his childhood friend and coworker.

It has grossed more than USD 200 million worldwide, despite an estimated budget of between USD 750,000 and USD 1 million.

Backrooms, directed by Kane, features Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve. It follows a struggling, recently divorced alcoholic furniture store owner, Clark (Ejiofor), and his therapist (Reinsve).

The film has earned over USD 140 million globally and was reportedly produced for under USD 10 million.

Spielberg’s upcoming film Disclosure Day is scheduled for release on June 12. The film centres on individuals who uncover top-secret government intelligence involving extraterrestrial life and race against time — and lethal government operatives — to reveal the truth about alien existence.

The cast includes Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, and Wyatt Russell.