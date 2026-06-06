NIA secures 14-day custody of former TMC MLA Saokat Molla in Bhangar bomb blast case

A special NIA court on Saturday remanded former Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla to 14 days of custody of the probe agency in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case, an official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) identified Molla in the court as the "key conspirator" behind the blast on March 19 in Bengal's South 24 Parganas, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to several others.

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The court directed that Molla, a former MLA from Canning Purba, remain in the custody of the NIA till June 19, he said. It also allowed the agency's plea for forensic examination of a mobile phone and a pen drive recovered from Molla following his arrest on Friday night.

"Saokat Molla is a key suspect and the principal conspirator in the case. Our investigation has revealed that he was directing other accused persons involved in the incident. We have also gathered evidence suggesting that instructions were issued to destroy evidence after the blast," the official told PTI.

The NIA informed the court that four persons have been arrested in the case so far.

The court also permitted forensic examination of electronic devices recovered from the other accused.

Seeking his custody, the NIA counsel argued that Molla was an influential political leader whose release on bail could affect the ongoing investigation.

"The accused holds considerable influence in the area and there is a possibility of witnesses or evidence being influenced if he is released at this stage," the senior NIA official said.

Opposing the agency's plea, Mollah's counsel sought bail, contending that his client could not have been involved in such activities while being under Z-plus security cover.

Molla came under the police scanner when a crude bomb exploded in the Dakshin Bamunia village in Bhangar on the city’s southeastern fringes on March 19, ahead of the Assembly polls in Bengal.

The explosion allegedly happened while crude bombs were being manufactured.

Police recovered over 75 crude bombs and explosive materials from the site. They were allegedly stored in an abandoned house near a burial ground in Majerhat village.

An FIR was drawn up at Uttar Kashipur police station under Kolkata Police’s Bhangar division. The case was transferred to the NIA following instructions from the Union ministry of home affairs.

On Thursday, separate teams of NIA officers fanned out across eight locations with CRPF personnel in search of Molla.

In the Chunakhali area of Basanti some villagers reportedly identified Molla and raised the alarm.