India's youth won't be puppets of people sitting abroad: BJP chief Nitin Nabin takes dig at Cockroach Janta Party

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday alleged that some forces were trying to push the country's youths towards "negative politics".

In an apparent reference to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, he said, "Some people sitting abroad assume they can give directions to the youths of India."

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"Today's youths want to work towards nation-building and secure their future. But some forces are trying to make the country's youths anti-establishment," Nabin said during an interaction with intellectuals in Ranchi.

The BJP president is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, during which he is scheduled to take part in several party events and organisational meetings.

"Those who want to push the youths of this country towards negative politics, I warn them that the youths of India will choose positive politics," Nabin said.

People have the right to oppose, but within democratic norms, he said.

He said the country's youths are known for innovation and creation.

"Because of their dedication, hard work and efforts, around two lakh startups have come up. The country aims to become a global IT hub," Nabin said.

"The anti-establishment campaigns we witnessed in our neighbouring countries can never be for the country's youths, who will work in a disciplined manner to build the nation," he said.

Some people sitting abroad think they can give direction to the youths of India, but the youths are not going to become a puppet in the hands of a few people, the BJP chief said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

During the past 12 years of the Modi government, drastic changes have taken place, he said.

"Over 25 crore people have come out of poverty and 80 crore people are being provided with 5 kg free ration," Nabin said.

In the last 12 years, around 54 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, three lakh women became 'Lakhpati Didis', 10 crore families have been linked to self-help groups, 12 crore toilets have been built, four crore houses have been provided under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and 10 crore LPG connections have been given under the Ujjwala Yojana, the BJP leader said.

Nabin said India will soon become an AI and manufacturing hub.

The party is committed to providing 33 per cent reservation to women, he added.

Nabin said that the Centre is making efforts for the development of Jharkhand.

Earlier, the BJP president was accorded a grand welcome by senior BJP leaders, including Jharkhand BJP chief Aditya Sahu, Union minister Sanjay Seth, and former chief ministers Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das and Champai Soren at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.

Nabin offered floral tributes to the statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk in Ranchi.

He also held a meeting with MPs, MLAs and the party's core committee members to strengthen the organisation.

Jharkhand BJP general secretary Amar Bauri said Nabin will visit Bokaro on June 7.

Later that day, he will hold meetings with district presidents, in-charges and party officials in Ranchi, he added.

Nabin's visit comes ahead of the elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand. The last date for filing nominations is June 8, and the elections will be held on June 18.

One of the seats fell vacant following the death of JMM co-founder Shibu Soren, while BJP's Deepak Prakash, who holds the other seat, will complete his six-year term on June 21.