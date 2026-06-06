‘Athiradi’ OTT release: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph-starrer

Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph-starrer Malayalam film Athiradi is set to have its digital premiere on Sony LIV on June 19, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

Athiradi released in theatres on May 14 and earned Rs 68.70 crore gross globally during its box office run.

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Helmed by debutant Arun Anirudhan, best known for scripting Tovino’s superhero film “Minnal Murali”, Athiradi follows student Samkutty (Basil), who is determined to revive his college’s iconic cultural festival, which was banned years earlier after a tragic stampede.

His plans take an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Sreekuttan Vellayani (Thomas), a goon-turned-musician, sparking a rivalry that escalates into chaos.

“The rivalry you didn’t know you needed! Biggest entertainment fest of the season #Athiradi streaming from 19th June, only on SonyLIV,” reads the caption on Instagram.

“The film celebrates the fun, friendships, chaos and emotions that make campus life unforgettable. We had a fantastic time creating this world, and I’m excited for audiences across the country to join in on the madness,” Basil said in a statement, according to PTI.

Sharing about his experience of working with Basil, Thomas said, “I’ve had the chance to play. The film is packed with humour, energy and action, and I’m excited for audiences to discover.”

Produced by Basil and Dr. Ananthu S, Athiradi also stars Darshana Rajendran, Riya Shibu, Zarin Shihab, Jeo Baby, Vishnu and Shelvin.

Vineeth Sreenivasan and music composer Shaan Rahman make special appearances as fictionalised versions of themselves in the show.