Many nations under uncertainty, but India remains world's fastest-growing economy: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that at a time when many countries are facing economic uncertainty, India continues to stand out as the "world's fastest-growing major economy".

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "India's economy grew by 7.7 per cent in FY 2025-26, with growth accelerating to 7.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, underscoring its resilience and underlying strength built over the last 12 years through the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform ."

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He said, "At a time when many countries are facing economic uncertainty, India continues to stand out as the world's fastest-growing major economy."

Singh also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has combined economic growth with stability, confidence, sustainability and credibility.

"His unwavering commitment to nation-building, focus on innovation, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship, and ability to steer the country through unprecedented global challenges have transformed India into a confident, resilient, and globally respected economic power," he added.

As India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, this growth story continues to create new opportunities and strengthen the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, Singh said further in his post.

Commenting on India's GDP growth, PM Modi on Friday said, "I assure countrymen that despite the global crisis, India will continue to move forward at a fast pace with the same determination on the path of reform, performance and transformation. This is my guarantee to the people of the country."

The prime minister asserted that the first test of development for the NDA government is the change in the lives of the poor, tribals and middle class, and for this, the health sector remains its utmost priority.

PM Modi maintained that before 2014, when he assumed office, only 60 per cent of children were fully vaccinated in the country, but today this figure has risen to nearly 90 per cent. Pointing out the improvement in institutional deliveries, he said that more than 90 per cent of the child births are now taking place in hospitals.

Union home minister Amit Shah hailed the reforms initiated by PM Modi, which continue to fuel economic prosperity, making India the fastest-growing major economy in the world. "Whether it is the pandemic or war, it is the farsighted policies of Modi Ji that are sailing the nation safely through every challenge", Shah said.