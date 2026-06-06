Loved Triptii Dimri’s performance in ‘Maa Behen’? These five films must be your watchlist

Triptii Dimri’s acting chops are once again part of film discourse on social media thanks to the Netflix film Maa Behen, which began streaming earlier this week.

Apart from the praise for its dark comedy narrative, the film is being heaped with praise for a stupendous turn by Triptii, who once again has personified female rage on screen.

And this is not the first time she has done it. Across romance, folklore horror, psychological drama, and social dramas, she has repeatedly shifted gears without settling into a single screen persona. Here are five performances that chronicle her acting range.

Laila Majnu (2018)

1 5 IMDb

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Triptii’s breakthrough lead role came as Laila, a young woman caught between obsession and rebellion in a love story that spirals into self-destruction. Based on the popular folklore about two lovers Laila and Majnu, the 2018 film by Sajid Ali portrays Laila as impulsive, emotionally unfiltered, and driven by a love that borders on obsession.

Dimri plays her not as a conventional romantic heroine but as someone who is volatile, defiant, and ultimately consumed by the intensity of her own feelings. What makes Triptii’s performance stand out is the rawness. Which is why the role has aged into cult territory even after a muted box office run. The film re-released in theatres in 2024, and outgrossed the original theatrical run.

Stream it on: ZEE5

Bulbbul (2020)

2 5 Netflix

In Anvita Dutt’s Bulbbul, Triptii plays the titular character: a child bride who becomes the victim of a patriarchal society. Bulbbul begins as quiet and constrained, but the character transforms into something far more symbolic: a woman reclaiming agency in a world that has repeatedly violated her. The performance operates on restraint in the first half and controlled fury in the second.

This is where Triptii’s expressive yet minimalist approach stands out. Much of Bulbbul’s power is communicated through gaze, posture, and silence rather than dialogue. Her performance during a particular scene of domestic violence will break your heart.

Stream it on: Netflix

Qala (2022)

3 5 Netflix

As Qala Manjushree, Triptii steps into the role of a gifted singer trapped in a cycle of validation and maternal pressure, which ultimately leads to her psychological breakdown.

Also directed by Anvita, Qala explores the inner workings of the protagonist’s mind. Qala’s fragility slowly unravels as ambition and insecurity collide. And Triptii is a standout in the depiction of this dissolution into madness. Her performance avoids overt melodrama even when the character is at her most unstable. Instead, the tension builds through subtle behavioural shifts. It is one of her most technically restrained performances.

Stream it on: Netflix

Dhadak 2 (2025)

4 5 Instagram

In Dhadak 2, Triptii plays Vidhi Bharadwaj, a Brahmin college student whose relationship with a Dalit man becomes entangled in ugly caste-based politics.

While the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, from which Shazia Iqbal’s social drama is inspired, did not give much agency to the female lead, Vidhi is not written as a passive romantic lead. She not only deals with the realities of caste hierarchy around her, but also fights against the patriarchy entrenched in her own household.

Triptii’s performance works because she avoids overstatement; Vidhi’s resistance feels grounded rather than theatrical. Especially her cry of pain in the climax — it’s gut-wrenching.

Stream it on: Netflix

O’Romeo (2026)

5 5 Instagram

Set in a darker, more stylised action-thriller space, Triptii plays Afsha Qureshi / Rani Sharma, a widow willing to go to any extent to avenge the murder of her husband.

Although she operates in a larger-than-life narrative, Triptii does not let her performance get consumed by theatrics. She is messy, volatile and unhinged, yet resolute in her goal: revenge. Triptii easily moves between vulnerability and confrontation and commands every frame she is present in.

Stream it on: Prime Video