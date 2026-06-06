Chinese television actor Jin Ze dies at 33, agency requests privacy

Chinese television actor Jin Ze, 33, who was renowned for shows like Begin Again and Forget You Remember Me, was found dead at his residence in Hangzhou, confirmed by his agency Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co., Ltd on Saturday.

On Saturday, the agency shared a statement announcing the sudden demise of the actor on June 4, leaving his fans in shock. However, further details about the tragic incident were kept under wraps.

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“We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026,” the statement reads.

The company went on to honour him as an outstanding young actor and model while offering its deepest sympathies to his grieving loved ones.

According to the Chinese News website Global Times, the agency also requested privacy for the bereaved family, urging social media users and media organisations not to circulate unverified claims or engage in online speculation so that the family can focus on the funeral arrangements without further distress.

Born in 1993, Jin Ze was a Chinese fashion model and actor who shot to fame for his roles in popular modern Chinese romance dramas and, more recently, for acting in short-form vertical dramas.

Some of his notable works were — Hello Joann, Legally Romance, and Don't Negotiate with Your Boss.

No specific details regarding his parents or immediate family members have been publicly shared by his agency to shield them from public intrusion.