Indian-born female cheetah dies at Kuno National Park during treatment; total count falls to 52

An Indian-born female cheetah died while undergoing treatment at a veterinary facility in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Saturday, a senior official said.

Cheetah Project Field Director Uttam Sharma said the 27-month-old cheetah, officially named KGP11, was found injured near the Pahargarh area of Morena district on June 1, after which it was shifted to the veterinary facility at Palpur for treatment and intensive care.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Despite all efforts by the veterinary and field teams, it succumbed to injuries this evening. A post-mortem examination would be conducted on June 7 to know the exact cause of death," Sharma said.

With the death of KGP11, Kuno National Park now has 49 cheetahs, 32 of which have been born in the country, Sharma said.

Of these, 19 cheetahs are currently ranging freely in the wild, while the remaining animals are healthy and doing well, he added.

Sharma said India's total cheetah population now stands at 52, comprising 49 cheetahs in Kuno National Park and three in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.