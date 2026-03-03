'Grateful for your love and support': Blackpink member Jisoo to Indian fans

Jisoo, globally recognised as a member of the popular South Korean K-pop group Blackpink, says she is grateful for the love she has received from Indian fans as well as world over and it motivates her to work harder.

The singer is equally known for her work as an actor and has featured in popular K-dramas such as "Snowdrop" and "Newtopia". She now stars in Netflix's new romantic comedy show "Boyfriend on Demand".

Asked about her fan-following in India, where fans have grooved to Blackpink hits such as "DDU-DU DDU-DU", "Kill This Love" and "How You Like That", Jisoo said she feels incredibly thankful.

"First of all, I can't thank you enough. I'm so grateful for all of your love and support, the way you're always watching me. That's what really drives me to be even better and be harder at work. So I hope that the love and support will continue and again thank you so much," the 31-year-old told PTI in a virtual interview.

In "Boyfriend on Demand", which imagines a world where users can subscribe to a virtual dating simulation service, Jisoo features alongside actor Seo In-guk of "Doom at Your Service" and "Cafe Minamdang" fame.

Seo, 38, thanked Indian fans and said he hopes to make them proud by doing varied work.

"Thank you so much for giving me so much love. I am grateful that you are always expecting and looking forward to and loving everything that I put out there, no matter what project it is.

"As Jisoo said, I think it's really thanks to all of that love and support that we're able to enjoy what we do and be happy doing what we do. I'm always excited for the fans to see what we have in store. I hope that you will continue to show us a lot of love and support. I hope I can repay you with the love through many different projects to come," he said.

"Boyfriend on Demand" features Jisoo as Seo Mi-rae, an exhausted webtoon producer who longs for a second chance at love in virtual reality. She receives a ‘Monthly Boyfriend’ device by chance and when she enters this virtual reality, she encounters unrealistically perfect boyfriends, awakening her dormant desires for romance.

The singer-actor said "Boyfriend on Demand" marks her first "contemporary drama and also a rom-com".

"And because this character Seo Mi-rae is around the same age as I am, there was a lot that I could really relate to. I feel like I created the character along with her, and while being a part of her, I think I really grew to love her," she said about her character.

Seo essays the role of Park Kyeong-nam, Mi-rae’s colleague and rival webtoon producer.

According to him, Park might come across a frustrating character but he had a lot of fun playing him and working with Jisoo.

"Thanks to her I was able to portray Kyeong-nam in a way that's more stoic, even more ordinary and at times was awkward. I was able to do that very much at ease because my scene partner was Jisoo.” In the show, the subscription-based virtual dating simulation programme promises users the dates of their dreams, offering customised fantasy scenarios tailored to each person’s ideal type.

So if such a “Boyfriend on Demand” service existed in real life, would they consider subscribing to it? And what would be the scenarios that they would like to explore? The two actors said they would be game for the idea.

Jisoo said, "I think the greatest plus of the ‘Boyfriend on Demand’ device is that you can do it at home, lying down, or sleeping. I think that's the biggest charm. So if I were to subscribe to the service, for me the very special date would be to go to places that I wouldn't be able to go." Seo said he would love to be a part of the theme of dating the CEO of a company.

"It is so extravagant, so fancy, and beautiful, visiting the artistic palaces and different buildings. I would love to try it out because it's something I haven't experienced in real life," he added.

Directed by Kim Jung-sik, the series will also feature special appearances by actors Seo Kang-jun, Lee Soo-hyuk, Ong Seong-wu, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Hyun-wook, Jay Park, Kim Young-dae, and Lee Sang-yi.

"Boyfriend on Demand" will premiere on Netflix on March 6.

