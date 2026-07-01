Ram Kapoor faces online backlash after ‘forcibly kissing’ Varun Yadav on ‘Lock Upp 2’

Actor Ram Kapoor landed in the crosshairs of netizens on Wednesday after a video of him purportedly kissing co-contestant Varun ‘Laila’ Yadav in the latest episode of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show Lock Upp 2 went viral on social media.

The clip that is doing the rounds on social media shows Ram interacting with fellow contestants in the garden. During a conversation about relationships, Ram recalls marrying and having children in his 30s, prompting Varun to joke that he cheated in his 40s.

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Amid laughter, Ram suddenly holds Varun’s face and kisses him on the mouth.

“Unacceptable behavior,” tweeted one user on X. “What is this behaviour? I am disgusted. This is not funny,” another X user said.

“This is literally assault. WTH why are people laughing over this?,” said another X user.

During an earlier conversation in the episode, Ram argued that infidelity does not necessarily end a relationship, saying nothing is a deal-breaker in love. During an exchange with Akanksha Chamola, he remarked, “If you really love your partner, nothing is a dealbreaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day.”

“There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens, and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything and nothing is a dealbreaker.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza also features actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, along with reality television personalities Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary and others.

The show streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8pm.