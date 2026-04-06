‘Go to the court’: Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal defends ‘Dhurandhar’ amid propaganda claims

Viewers slamming Dhurandhar as a propaganda film are free to challenge the story or find a director like Aditya Dhar to make an anti-establishment movie, said Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal in an interview.

“If you think that it is propaganda, then you should contest it. You should go to the court, file a PIL (public interest litigation), which you keep doing otherwise. Or you can find another Aditya Dutt and make an anti film, if you think this is propaganda,” the veteran actor told PTI in interview.

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At a time when the film industry is worried about films not doing well and audiences not coming to theatres, they should support a film like Dhurandhar and not dismiss it, he said.

“For the first time, I felt like I should have been there, not because of Dhurandhar, but because of the kind of story it is. The story is so huge. It is not a film, it is a saga,” he added.

Rawal worked with Aditya Dhar in the 2019 film URI: The Surgical Strike where he played Govind Bhardwaj, a character inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees Ranveer reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, a region known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the original Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.