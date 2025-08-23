MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Get Smart’ star David Ketchum, actor and comedy writer behind 1960s sitcoms, dies at 97

Ketchum is survived by his wife of nearly seven decades, their two daughters, three grandchildren and a great-grandson

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.08.25, 09:52 AM
David Ketchum

David Ketchum IMDb

David Ketchum, a voice actor and comedian best known for his role as Agent 13 in the classic spy parody series Get Smart, has passed away at the age of 97, as per US media reports.

Ketchum, who died on August 10, is survived by his wife of nearly seven decades, their two daughters, three grandchildren and a great-grandson.

A familiar face on 1960s sitcoms, Ketchum appeared in shows like I’m Dickens, He’s Fenster, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Camp Runamuck, and the TV special A Knight in Shining Armour.

Born in Quincy, Ill., Ketchum began his acting career playing Spiffy, a counselor in Camp Runamuck. He went on to become a regular cast member on I’m Dickens, He’s Fenster.

His most memorable television role came with Get Smart, where he played Agent 13. The character was known for frequently hiding in odd places: airport lockers, vending machines, and even mailboxes.

Ketchum later reprised the role in the TV movie Get Smart Again and an episode of Fox’s 1995 revival of the series.

In the 1970s, Ketchum ventured into films. His acting credits for the big screen include Love at First Bite (1979), The Main Event (1979), and Disney’s The North Avenue Irregulars (1979). He also released a comedy album, Long-Playing Tongue of Dave Ketchum.

Beyond acting, Ketchum also served as a writer on shows like The Andy Griffith Show, Petticoat Junction, MASH, and The Six Million Dollar Man.

