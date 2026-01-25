‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey, Chloe Fineman join the cast of ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and actor-comedian Chloe Fineman have joined the cast of the upcoming romcom Red, White & Royal Wedding, as per US media reports.

The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2023 release, which was based on the 2019 novel by Casey McQuiston. It is directed by Jamie Babbit, as per entertainment news portal Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headey is set to portray the role of Princess Catherine, while Fineman’s role is kept under wraps.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, respectively, though plot details for the new film remain under wraps.

Babbit will direct from a script by My Lady Jane creator Gemma Burgess, Red, White & Royal Blue director Matthew López, and author Casey McQuiston, whose bestselling 2019 novel inspired the franchise.

Berlanti Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will once again produce, alongside Michael McGrath, Matthew López, and Jennifer Salke of Sullivan Street Productions. McQuiston and Michael Constable will executive produce.

Fineman last featured alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 film. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film was released in July 2025 and earned over USD 153.2 million at the box office.