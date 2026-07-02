‘Game of Thrones’ actor Peter Dinklage to star in new action movie by ‘The Furious’ helmer

Lionsgate has acquired The Reckoner, the next original action feature from director Kenji Tanigaki, with John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad writing the script and Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage attached to star.

The project will be produced by Anthony and Joe Russo's AGBO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolstad and Dinklage will also produce the film alongside AGBO's Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, Kassee Whiting and David Ginsberg under his and Dinklage's Estuary Films banner.

Anthony and Joe Russo will serve as executive producers, while James Myers and Pavan Kalidindi will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

The Reckoner marks the latest collaboration between Lionsgate and AGBO, which are also backing the upcoming John Rambo film from director Jalmari Helander, starring Noah Centineo.

The announcement comes after the success of Tanigaki's action film The Furious, which Lionsgate acquired at last year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The Furious follows Wang Wei, played by Xie Miao, whose daughter is kidnapped by a criminal network. He teams up with journalist Navin, portrayed by Joe Taslim, whose wife has mysteriously disappeared, to rescue his daughter.

The film earned more than USD 6 million at the domestic box office and over USD 31 million globally.

Tanigaki is also an award-winning stunt and fight coordinator and choreographer. Dinklage is currently filming the second season of FX's Alien: Earth. Kolstad most recently wrote and produced the Bob Odenkirk-starrers Normal and Nobody 2.