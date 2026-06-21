‘Funny, but misses the flavour’: Internet divided over Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ S2

The pilot episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 dropped on Netflix and YouTube on Saturday and the internet is divided.

Featuring Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the Samay Raina-hosted reality show drew mixed reactions, with some viewers calling it underwhelming while others hailed it as an entertaining return.

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"India's Got Latent Season 2 is funny, but it misses the flavour of Season 1," wrote an X user, while another added, “Is it just me or the first episode of India’s Got Latent was extremely boring?”

Another X user praised the Donald Trump mimicry act performed by comedian Avinash Agarwal.

“Trump guy and Shravri actually did well, bringing great energy and delivering exactly what the audience wanted to see,” wrote the social media user, outlining the hits and misses of the premiere episode.

Viewers also praised the show's tongue-in-cheek disclaimer, which included a humorous reference to Raina's friend and longtime collaborator, Balraj Singh Ghai.

Despite these redeeming factors, several viewers went on to call the show scripted. "The way Samay Raina is buttering them up, it actually looks like Latent 2.0 has become a promotional show," wrote an X user, expressing disappointment.

Many others resorted to classic meme references to highlight that the episode featured more promotional plugs and brand endorsements than unscripted moments.

“15 minutes into India’s Got Latent and I’m still waiting for the funny part,” lamented an X user, while another argued that the show had been toned down in the wake of last year's controversy.

“India's Got Latent 2 ko sab lame bol rahe hai jab wo dark karta hai to yehi log gaali dekar FIR karwate hai (Viewers are calling the new season of India’s Got Latent lame. But had the humour been darker, many of the same critics might have been the first to file an FIR against Raina and his guests),” wrote the X user.

In 2025, the first season of the show, hosted by Samay Raina, found itself in the midst of a raging controversy following certain remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. The widespread backlash even prompted Raina to take down all episodes from YouTube.

Raina had first confirmed the return of India's Got Latent during his stand-up special Still Alive, which released earlier this year.

Raina also has another Netflix project in the pipeline, but details about it are currently being kept under wraps.