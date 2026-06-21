Orange alert for South 24 Parganas as thunderstorms loom over Kolkata region on Sunday

The India Meteorological Department has issued fresh warnings for several districts in south Bengal, with parts of South 24 Parganas placed under an orange alert on Sunday afternoon.

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According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, intense rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely to affect parts of South 24 Parganas and Kolkata over the next two to three hours from 12.35 pm.

Neighbouring West Midnapore has been placed under a yellow alert. The district is expected to witness moderate thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph during the same period.

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Kolkata has been placed under orange alert with the warnings indicating favourable conditions for thunderstorm activity across adjoining districts, raising the possibility of brief spells of rain and gusty winds in parts of the city and its surrounding areas through the afternoon and evening.

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The IMD has cautioned residents to remain indoors during thunderstorm activity and avoid open fields, water bodies and isolated trees because of the risk of lightning strikes.

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Sunday’s weather pattern continues the recent trend of unstable atmospheric conditions over south Bengal, driven by high moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and strong localised convection.

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Commuters travelling towards the coastal and southern fringes of the Kolkata metropolitan area have been advised to monitor weather updates before stepping out.

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The weather office is expected to issue further updates depending on the movement and intensity of the thunderstorm cells.

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