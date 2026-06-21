India-bound tanker one of last ships to clear Strait of Hormuz before Iran’s latest closure order

One of the last ships to slip through the Strait of Hormuz before Iran ordered the strategic waterway closed again was the LNG carrier Al Hamra, which is now steaming towards southern India carrying a crucial cargo of liquefied natural gas.

The vessel was among 55 merchant ships that transited the narrow chokepoint before Tehran announced the latest shutdown in retaliation for Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon.

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The Al Hamra is one of four vessels heading to India after successfully clearing the strait. Its destination is Ennore, near Chennai and site of a major LNG import terminal. Operated by IndianOil LNG Private Ltd, the plant is a main gateway for energy supplies into southern India.

The ship is carrying a cargo from ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, one of the Gulf's largest energy producers. The vessel is laden with 132,890 cubic metres of LNG, according to Sumit Ritolia, senior energy analyst at Kpler.

"The Al Hamra has successfully exited the Middle East Gulf and is now sailing towards India," Ritolia says.

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The shipment is particularly significant because India relies heavily on imported natural gas and LNG is a critical fuel for fertiliser manufacturers and power producers. Several big fertiliser plants and power stations are located near the Ennore terminal.

The Al Hamra's successful passage through the strait comes as concerns mount over the impact of any prolonged disruption in the waterway between Iran and Oman. Normally, a fifth of the world's oil and a substantial portion of LNG cargoes pass through the channel.

Bloomberg, citing US Central Command, says 55 merchant vessels, including oil tankers carrying about 17 million barrels of crude oil, crossed through the strait before the latest closure order.

Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal says three Indian-flagged oil tankers have also completed the passage.

"Three Indian-flagged oil tankers, the Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald, carrying over 8.6 million tonnes of cargo with 94 crew members, have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz today and are en route for India," Sonowal says.

Tracking data shows that the Al Hamra loaded its cargo at Abu Dhabi's Das Island LNG export terminal before beginning its voyage. Ritolia said the vessel subsequently "went dark", meaning it switched off its tracking transponder. That's an anti-detection precaution adopted by ships operating in sensitive or hostile waters.

India sources between 10 and 15 per cent of its LNG imports from Abu Dhabi, largely through the Das Island project. However, its biggest supplier remains Qatar, which accounts for 40 to 45 per cent of LNG imports, while smaller volumes come from Oman and other producers.

The uncertainty surrounding Hormuz has already prompted Indian buyers to explore alternative supplies. Traders have been seeking out cargoes from suppliers further afield, including the US and Nigeria, as a hedge against any lengthy disruption in Gulf exports.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday following a sharp escalation in fighting between Israel and Hizbollah in Lebanon that Tehran said violated the terms of the peace pact signed with the US on Wednesday. Tehran had agreed to gradually reopen the strait under the agreement.

Despite the heightened tensions, diplomatic efforts appear to be continuing. An Iranian delegation is reportedly travelling to Switzerland. The US side will be represented by President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who are already in Switzerland, while Vice President J.D. Vance departed for Switzerland on Saturday.

Speaking before leaving, Vance said he expected to spend only "a day or two" at the talks. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir have also arrived in Switzerland.

The negotiations are key to implementing the memorandum of understanding to extend an April 8 ceasefire for another 60 days. During that period, the two sides are supposed to negotiate a long-term settlement and a deal on Iran's nuclear programme.

But the renewed fighting has complicated prospects for the talks. Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday the death toll from the latest Israel-Hizbollah conflict is more than 4,000. The US-Iran deal called for an immediate end to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Many energy traders say they're hopeful the latest closure will be short-lived. US officials say they believe Tehran wants talks to continue and that any halt to shipping through the strait will not be prolonged.