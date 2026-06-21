World Music Day: AR Rahman unveils first glimpse of tribute project celebrating Asha Bhosle

Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman on Sunday unveiled the teaser of Asha Forever, a tribute project dedicated to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, on the occasion of World Music Day.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Rahman said the project was conceived while Bhosle was still alive and was envisioned as a celebration of her enduring musical legacy.

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“On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders,” Rahman wrote. “This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries”.

The Oscar-winning composer said the idea behind the tribute was to bring together musicians, traditions and musical styles to honour one of India's most celebrated voices.

“Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own, an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy,” he added.

Calling the project a “humble offering” Rahman said he hopes Bhosle's music will continue to inspire future generations.

“Today, we share a glimpse of this journey with the teaser. The full tribute will be unveiled soon. We hope you all receive it with the same love with which it was created,” he said.

In the teaser, Rahman spoke about his desire to honour Bhosle's contribution to music and his wish that she could have witnessed the tribute herself.

“In the world of music, how do you celebrate an icon like Asha Bhosle for a colourful musical career and legendary status? This project started last year when she was alive with us and wanted this to release in front of her. I wanted her to witness the release and love she's getting,” Rahman says in the teaser.

Anthony Bowne, Principal of Trinity Labs, also features in the teaser and expressed his excitement about being associated with the project. “It's such a thrill for us to be involved and on a project to celebrate the life and work of Asha. It's very special to us,” he says.