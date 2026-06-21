‘Piku’ to ‘Angrezi Medium’: How Hindi cinema’s new-age dads are redefining fatherhood

For years, Hindi cinema largely portrayed fathers as strict patriarchs and authority figures whose word was law. Whether they were safeguarding family honour or opposing their children's choices, they often remained emotionally distant. But as Indian society evolved, so too did its on-screen fathers. Contemporary Hindi films are increasingly embracing dads who are nurturing, vulnerable, and willing to grow alongside their children.

Here are five new-age dads in recent Hindi films that showcase this refreshing shift in the portrayal of fatherhood.

Bhaskor Banerjee in Piku

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In Piku (2015), director Shoojit Sircar presents one of Hindi cinema's most authentic father-daughter relationships. Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) is an ageing, eccentric and stubborn father obsessed with his health and digestive troubles. His daughter Piku (Deepika Padukone), meanwhile, is a financially independent professional who constantly finds herself balancing work and caregiving responsibilities.

What makes the film stand out is the reversal of traditional roles. Piku often becomes the responsible guardian while Bhaskor behaves like a dependent child. Through their road trip from Delhi to Kolkata, the film explores the frustrations, affection and unspoken understanding that define many relationships between ageing parents and their adult children.

Jazz in Jawaani Jaaneman

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Fatherhood arrives unexpectedly for Jazz (Saif Ali Khan) in Jawaani Jaaneman (2020). A carefree bachelor who has spent his life avoiding responsibilities, Jazz is stunned when Tia (Alaya F) appears claiming to be his daughter.

Initially reluctant to accept his new reality, Jazz gradually learns what it means to be a parent. As Tia's presence turns his life upside down, the film moves beyond comedy to explore themes of emotional maturity, and what it means to be family. Rather than presenting an ideal father, it celebrates the idea that it is never too late to become one.

Champak in Angrezi Medium

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Few on-screen fathers have been as memorable as Champak Bansal (Irrfan Khan) in Angrezi Medium (2020). Set in Udaipur, the film follows Champak's relentless efforts to help his daughter Tarika (Radhika Madan) pursue her dream of studying abroad.

Despite limited resources and numerous obstacles, Champak refuses to let circumstances define his daughter's future. His journey is filled with misadventures and sacrifices, but at its heart lies a simple truth: a parent's love often means putting a child's aspirations ahead of one's own comfort.

Mohinder in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

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While Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) is primarily remembered for its romance and its conversation around gender identity, it also offers a noteworthy portrayal of fatherhood.

When Maanvi (Vaani Kapoor) faces rejection from those around her following her transition, her father Mohinder (Kanwaljeet Singh) emerges as a steady source of support. He simply continues treating Maanvi as his daughter. In doing so, the film challenges stereotypes about fathers being emotionally rigid and highlights how meaningful unconditional acceptance can be.

Jitender in Badhaai Ho

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In Badhaai Ho (2018), Jitender Kaushik (Gajraj Rao) finds himself confronting an unusual situation when his wife Priyamvada (Neena Gupta) becomes pregnant in her fifties. The news sparks embarrassment, gossip and criticism from relatives, neighbours and even family members.

Although Jeetu initially struggles with the implications, he ultimately chooses to support his wife through the pregnancy. Rather than succumbing to societal pressure, he stands by his family and deals with the situation with empathy.