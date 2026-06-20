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regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 June 2026

Delhi police refuse permission to extend Cockroach protest at Jantar Mantar, Abhijeet Dipke says he won't budge

The group's founder said, 'I request the authorities... since youth from all over the country is here; They want to sit here till we get justice; (I) request Delhi police to extend our permission; The protest has been peaceful; we are just innocent students who want to sit here'

PTI Published 20.06.26, 05:41 PM
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 20, 2026. PTI

Delhi police denied permission to Cockroach Janta Party to continue its protest at Jantar Mantar, even as party founder Abhijeet Dipke asserting that he will not move from the site until the education minister resigns.

Police have asked CJP supporters to vacate the site where a large number of students and others have been demonstrating over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government.

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Earlier, Dipke had appealed to supporters to join the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar at 6 pm, expressing confidence that police will grant the permission for the extension.

Police prepare to disperse crowd at Jantar Mantar during Cockroach Janta Party after denying permission to extend protest on June 20, 2026 (Sourced by The Telegraph)

Dipke said, "I request the authorities... since youth from all over the country is here. They want to sit here till we get justice. (I) request Delhi police to extend our permission. The protest has been peaceful; we are just innocent students who want to sit here." The youth leader also said that the channel for dialogue is open, but the "only condition is that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign".

He also requested Delhi police to "open a dialogue with the Centre" and asserted, "If there are arrests, I will be the first to court arrest." The protest started earlier in the day amid heavy police deployment as students sloganeered and held placards seeking answers from the government over alleged failures in ensuring transparent examinations and protecting the interests of aspirants.

Supporters responded to Dipke's call to bring "thali and chammach" (plates and spoons), using them as symbols of protest and banging them during the demonstration. Chants of "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign" echoed at the venue, as protesters renewed their demand for accountability over issues related to examination management.

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Delhi police refuse to extend Cockroach protest at Jantar Mantar, Dipke says he won't budge

The group's founder said, 'I request the authorities... since youth from all over the country is here; They want to sit here till we get justice; (I) request Delhi police to extend our permission; The protest has been peaceful; we are just innocent students who want to sit here'
In this screengrab from a video posted on June 20, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during the 'Paschimbanga Divas', West Bengal Day, celebration at Tarakeswar, in Hooghly district.
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