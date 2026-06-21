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regular-article-logo Sunday, 21 June 2026

Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ locks August release date after multiple delays

The Geethu Mohandas-directed actioner was originally slated to hit theatres on March 19

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.06.26, 01:25 PM
Yash in ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’

Yash in ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ File Picture

Actor Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has finally locked a new release date after undergoing multiple postponements and is now set to arrive in theatres on August 26.

The makers announced the release date on Saturday along with a new poster for the film.

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Yash also shared the announcement on X and wrote, “Honour Thy Father... #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026”.

The film's release schedule has undergone several changes over the past few months.

In December 2025, the makers had announced March 19, 2026, as the release date, setting the stage for a box-office clash with actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

However, on March 4, the production house announced that Toxic would move from March 19 to June 4, citing the impact of the regional shutdown on international distribution.

The film was subsequently postponed from its June 4 release date as well. The makers have now confirmed August 26 as the final release date for the project.

Apart from playing the lead role, Yash is also credited as a writer and producer on the film, marking his extensive creative involvement in the project.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and backed by KVN Productions, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

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