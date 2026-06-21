NEET retest 2026 in pictures: Aspirants return under tight security, parents await outside

1 16 NEET-UG aspirants queue up for verification before entering an examination centre to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, in Bhopal, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (All images by PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates started arriving at NEET-UG re-test centres on Sunday amid tight security arrangements, with frisking and verification of admit cards and identity documents underway at several examination venues.

In a post on X, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reminded candidates that entry to centres would begin at 11 am and close at 1.30 pm, with no entry allowed thereafter. It advised them to carry their admit card, a valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs, avoid prohibited items, stay hydrated and reach early keeping traffic in mind.

2 16 A NEET-UG aspirant seeks blessings from her guardian before entering an examination centre to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

3 16 NEET-UG aspirants queue up outside an examination centre before appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, at an examination centre, in Imphal, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

4 16 A police personnel conducts a security check of a NEET-UG aspirant before entry into an examination centre for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination, in Prayagraj, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

The NTA is conducting the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam for candidates after the cancellation of the earlier May 3 test amid an ongoing probe into the question paper leak.

The examination on Sunday will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM, with the provision of an additional 15 minutes this time.

The examination is being conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. It is being conducted in English and 12 Indian languages. According to NTA, more than 95,000 examination rooms have been equipped with CCTV surveillance.

5 16 NEET-UG aspirants queue up outside an examination centre before appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

6 16 A NEET-UG candidate undergoes document verification and biometric authentication at an examination centre before appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

7 16 A NEET-UG aspirant enters an examination centre after security screening ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

A total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed, with feeds monitored virtually at the national, state and ministry levels, officials said. To secure the examination against electronic malpractice, 51,311 jammers have been deployed.

A candidate, Kishan, appearing for the re-examination in Delhi, said security arrangements were tighter this time than during the earlier test.

"Security is tighter this time than last time. A lot has happened over the past one month. I have revised as much as I could, and now, I just want to write the exam. I only hope the exam is conducted fairly," he told PTI Videos.

8 16 NEET-UG candidates undergo document verification and biometric authentication at an examination centre, in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

9 16 Guardians wait outside a NEET-UG examination centre as candidates appear for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination, in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

10 16 A NEET-UG candidate arrives with a guardian at an examination centre, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

"Everyone who took that exam was under immense pressure, especially the students who were on the verge of qualifying. Personally, I wasn't making the cut as my score was around 450, but no one can truly understand the pain of those who were actually getting selected. They are the ones who suffered the most," he added.

Sonia, who is appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination in Delhi, said she was feeling more stressed this time than during the earlier test. She also noted that drinking water and coolers have been arranged this time, unlike during the previous exam, and security had also been tightened.

11 16 NEET-UG candidates and their guardians arrive at an examination centre, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

12 16 Guardians of NEET-UG candidates wait in a designated area outside an examination centre, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

13 16 A NEET-UG candidate holds examination documents while arriving at an examination centre, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

"If such security arrangements had been in place the last time, the chances of a paper leak would have been lower, and students would not have had to face so much trouble," she said.

In Odisha, candidate Parthasarathi Raut said he would try his best in the re-test to secure admission to a medical college.

Ahead of the re-test, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged candidates to appear for it fearlessly and free of anxiety.

14 16 A NEET-UG candidate revises notes ahead of the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

15 16 Security personnel arrive at an examination center before the NEET 2026 re-examination, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

16 16 Officials carry examination materials to a NEET-UG examination centre under tight security ahead of the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination, in Bhopal, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Pradhan, who was speaking at a yoga event at Delhi University on the occasion of International Say of Yoga, said he has complete faith in NTA, state governments, district administrations, the education fraternity and the students.

Appealing to people not to do anything that could affect children's mental health, Pradhan said the future of India's new generation should not be toyed with.

RELATED TOPICS NEET